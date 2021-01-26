Deputies: Doctor sent sexually explicit text messages, nude photos to teen

Deputies: Doctor sent sexually explicit text messages, nude photos to teen
January 26, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 5:55 PM

A South Florida doctor has been arrested after he sent sexually explicit text messages and photographs to a teenager, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Stewart Bitman, 64, of Parkland, was arrested Tuesday morning after a joint investigation between the BSO and Coral Springs police.

Detectives received information that, in early April, Bitman sent sexual text messages and nude photos of himself to a 13-year-old, BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said.

Investigators believe Bitman knew he was communicating with a child and, while attempting to solicit children, portrayed himself as a teenage boy, Grossman said.

MORE: South Florida pediatrician faces child porn charges

Bitman was taken into custody after authorities executed a search warrant at his home, seizing numerous electronic devices for further forensic analysis, Grossman said.

He faces three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor.

Detectives were working to identify additional children with whom Bitman may have communicated. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (954) 888-5290 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2021