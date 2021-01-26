DeSantis: Publix offering COVID-19 vaccine in Indian River, St. Lucie counties

Publix will now offer the COVID-19 vaccine at select locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday morning.
Florida's partnership with Publix is expanding to eight pharmacies in Indian River County and 11 in St. Lucie County, DeSantis announced during a news conference outside one of the locations in Vero Beach.
"So they're going to be offering the vaccine later this week," DeSantis said.
The governor said that brings the total number of Publix pharmacies offering the vaccine to 261 in 21 different Florida counties.
DeSantis said the next opportunity for seniors to register for an appointment at Publix will be Wednesday morning. He said another registration window will open Friday morning.
"Obviously, getting that appointment, you know, you gotta be quick on the trigger," DeSantis said, reminding Florida's seniors of the demand for the vaccine.
Last week, DeSantis announced all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County will have the vaccine, as well as seven in Martin and two in Monroe counties. All of the vaccine appointments for those locations filled quickly.
DeSantis has recently sparred with the White House over the number of available vaccines and federal aid in administering them.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Florida has only used about half of the COVID-19 vaccine supply it's received from the federal government, despite repeated calls from DeSantis for President Joe Biden's administration to immediately send more doses to the state.
The governor, who has been critical of the Biden administration's plan to open dozens of FEMA-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites across the country, once again urged the Biden administration on Monday to send more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Sunshine State.
When asked to comment about Psaki's remarks, DeSantis replied, "That's disingenuous."
"We are No. 1 in the country for doses per capita for the top 10 states," DeSantis said.
The governor explained that the doses being withheld are the necessary second shot.
"We're not going to divert second doses away from seniors," DeSantis continued. "Seniors want it. We're going to do it. So if the implication is you should be giving those doses away to other people, that's not the way the FDA has prescribed it, and so we are absolutely committed to that."
To make an appointment at a Publix in Florida, click here.
