LIVE: Palm Beach County health director gives COVID-19 update

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday are providing an update on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
County health director Dr. Alina Alonso is presentng commissioners with the latest information about COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Palm Beach County.
Currently, the county health department is not accepting any new appointments for people who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"At this time, we are only scheduling vaccination appointments for the individuals already on the Palm Beach County Department of Health waiting list," a statement on the county's website reads. "As more vaccines become available, we will provide public information about scheduling your appointment."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 102,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,123 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
