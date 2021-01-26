Long lines plague vaccinations in Palm Beach County

People are waiting in line for hours to access a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"As soon as they sent me the link I signed up," Emma Pierce said.
Pierce waited in a long line to get her first vaccine shot at John Prince Park. She felt lucky the line moved quickly.
"The line has gone pretty fast I was surprised. Because when I first got here, I was like oh my God, but this is pretty easy it's good," she said.
Pierce and most folks at the park are upbeat about shorter waiting times Monday afternoon.
"I think it's amazing it's very, very well organized," Sam Feldman said.
It's a scene different than the one some seniors worried about last Friday in Delray Beach. People told us they spent more than 2 to 3 hours standing, waiting to get their shots at the South County Civic Center.
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County says they experienced a "System Issue" that day. Adding "To reduce wait times at both sites, we are in the process of pre-registering individuals before the day of their appointment."
"Considering I'm a New Yorker this has been excellent down here," Vivian Picheny said.
According to the health care district they've given 7,300 COVID-19 vaccinations at the South County Civic Center and nearly 4,600 vaccinations at John Prince Park.
Pierce says the decision to get vaccinated did not come easy.
"Some of my friends started taking it and they said that it's better to take it than die," she said.
