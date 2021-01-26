Longtime football coach resigns at Wellington Community High School

Wellington Community High School is looking for a new head football coach.
Tom Abel announced his resignation Monday, stepping down after 14 years with the Wolverines, including nine as the head coach.
Abel told ESPN 106.3 that his decision wasn't easy.
"It's good for my family and I and it's just time for a change," he said.
More than 50 student-athletes who played for Abel continued their football careers at the college level.
Abel said he believes he made a "good mark" in Palm Beach County and will look to "take the opportunities that have been handed to me."
Scripps Only Content 2021