Palm Beach County Superintendent offers teachers help to get vaccine

"In my efforts to advocate for you, I continue to appeal to the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County to prioritize appointments for district employees 65 and older, as has occurred in a few other Florida counties," Fennoy said in the email. "The director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has advised me that distribution is stymied here because, unlike other counties, Palm Beach is the only county in which vaccinations are predominately being delivered to, and administered by, Publix pharmacies rather than healthcare facilities."