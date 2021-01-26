Palm Beach County Superintendent offers teachers help to get vaccine

School District of Palm Beach County Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy sent at letter to district employees explaining where things stand with the COVID-19 vaccine availability and his efforts to continue to advocate for them.
The superintendent sent the email to district employees 65 years old and older asking if they would like the district's help in securing a vaccine appointment, and allowing them to submit their responses electronically. He also encouraged them to continue to be proactive in trying to secure an appointment for themselves.
"In my efforts to advocate for you, I continue to appeal to the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County to prioritize appointments for district employees 65 and older, as has occurred in a few other Florida counties," Fennoy said in the email. "The director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has advised me that distribution is stymied here because, unlike other counties, Palm Beach is the only county in which vaccinations are predominately being delivered to, and administered by, Publix pharmacies rather than healthcare facilities."
This comes about two weeks after Fennoy sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, advocating for school district employees of all ages with direct student contact to be prioritized for vaccine distribution.
The school district created a page on its website with vaccine information for the community. You can access it here.
Scripps Only Content 2021