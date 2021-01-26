Plane pulled from ocean after fatal crash near Boynton Beach

A small plane was removed from the ocean Tuesday morning after crashing near the Boynton Beach Inlet.
The Piper PA-28 Cherokee was hoisted from the water and lifted onto the back of a TowBoatUS vessel.
Abhishek Patter, 24, was killed Sunday night when the plane he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean, not far from the Boynton Beach Inlet.
The man's body was found inside the submerged plane Monday.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was flying from Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana to Merritt Island Airport when it crashed about 8 p.m. Sunday.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
Scripps Only Content 2021