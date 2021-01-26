Rep. Frankel hosting webinar for questions about PPP loans

WFLX is committed to helping you rebound during this pandemic. If you have any questions about the Paycheck Protection Program such as how to apply for a loan and how the money can be used, there is an opportunity to do that Tuesday morning.
Congresswoman Lois Frankel will be on Zoom with the District Director for the Small Business Administration. Loans can be used to help fund payroll costs including benefits. It can also be used to pay for mortgage interest, rent, utilities, worker protection costs related to Covid-19 and other operating expenses.
If you own a business, this is an ideal time to ask any questions you may have. The webinar is happening at 9 a.m. Interested businesses and nonprofits can register for the event by visiting here and clicking on the registration link.
