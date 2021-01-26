State's deaths rise by 227; cases up 9,594 for third day in row below 10K

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 227 after four days under 200 and the toll including nonresidents passed 26,000 as cases increased by 9,594, the third day in a row less than 10,000, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Monday were 123,266 one day after 106,685 and three days after a record 219,655. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 9.19 percent one day after 9.56 and two days after 6.55 percent, the lowest since 6.24 on Nov. 26 with a two-week high of 12.43 four days ago and a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 9.56 percent one day after 9.08, three days after 5.91, the lowest since 5.78 Dec. 13, with a two-week high of 10.99 four days earlier and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 11.54 percent one day after 12.75, three days after 8.26, the lowest since 8.1 on Nov. 26 with a two-week high of 15.84 four days earlier and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 326 days, the death toll has reached 25,673 for an average of 79 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 26,080, which rose by 4 to 407.
Florida was among 4 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Monday as fatalities in the U.S. passed 400,000 seven days ago, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 25 million Sunday, six days after going past 24 million. The first case was reported in Washington one year ago, Jan. 21.
Florida's deaths of residents surpassed 25,000 on Friday, taking six days from 24,000 and five days from 23,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
On Friday, deaths rose by 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Deaths rose by 153 Monday and 162 last Tuesday.
Sunday's total of 129 was the lowest since 108 on Monday, Jan. 10, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
The rise of 217 one week ago Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. Before the increases this month, the last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 2 to 2,125 after 25 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 12 to 4,759 and Broward is third at 2,050 with 5 more.
St. Lucie rose by 7 to 478, Martin stayed at 236 and Indian River remained at 218. Okeechobee was still 57 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 32 deaths in South Florida of the 227 state total, which is 14.1 6 percent, there are 9,929, which is 38.7 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,237, an average of 177 and 5.1 percent, compared with 1,203 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 66 over seven days for 3.2 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.5 percent with the world at 4.8 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,667,73, including 103,495 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California passed 3 million Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Florida took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 millon. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 9,480, which is different than the 9,594 increase because of an update from previous days.
Monday's cases rose by 8,720 and Sunday's by 9,535. Last Tuesday's increase was 8,720.
Monday's increased cases were the least since 8,002 one Monday ago. The next day increased cases were 9,816, the last time they were under 5 digits until the past three days.
The previous time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
18.423.3 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,770. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 527 one day after 501 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 975, St. Lucie 129, Martin 57, Indian River 59 and Okeechobee 17. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 362,601 and Broward is second at 168,000, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 78,666 for an average of 11,238 at 5.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 85,615 for an average of 12,231. The average since the first case, which was 332 days ago, is 5,023 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 31st in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 23rd at 51.0 with Arizona No. 1 at 95.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 158 on Dec. 30.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 456 compared with 165 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 6,786 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 112 in one day. Twenty-two days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,110.
Pinellas, which increased by 11 to 1,263 in fourth place, Hillsborough County increased by 8 to 1,258 in fifth, Polk by 13 to 942 in sixth, Orange by 7 to 902 in seventh, Duval by 10 to 891 in eighth and Lee by 3 to 777 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 18,477,869 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 8.37 percent one day after 8.2, three days after a two-week low of 6.33 and four days after two-week high of 10.89. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 8.5 percent one day after 8.85, three days after a two-week low of 5.48 and a high of 13.53 four days ago.
St. Lucie's rate was 10.5 one day after 16.25, three days after a two-week low of 8.78 and two-week high of 16.83 Jan. 12. Martin's rate was 10.11 percent one day 7.72, three days after a low a two-week low of 3.21 and a two-week high of 10.6 six days ago. Indian River's rate was 10.33 percent one day 10.15 percent, a two-week high of 13.54 four days ago with 2.09 percent Jan. 13 on an unusually high 4,549 negative tests. Okeechobee's rate of 13.85 percent on 112 negative tests was one day after 12.99 on 67 negative tests with a two-week high of 27.27 on 88 negative tests four day ago and a low of 7.05 on 224 negative tests five days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 2,149,000 deaths and neared 100.3 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.3 and Okeechobee 1.8.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,195, U.S. 1,308, world 277.1. New York, which represents 10.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,190 per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 37 deaths, with no change, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 139 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 8,167 people 85 and older, an increase of 62 in one day.
Infant to 4: 31,017 cases, an increase of 378, and 467 were hospitalized, which rose by 2. Ages 5-14: 93,918 cases, an increase of 747, with 427 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,163,480 of the 1,627,830 residents' cases in data through Monday. In that group, 1,541 have died with an increase of 13 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,377,682 cases. A total of 4,301 have died, with 33 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
Through Monday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 24,943 with an increase of 165. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 73 to 17,161. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 73 to 14,932. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,761 from 9,709. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,684 vs. 7,642.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 12,285 rising 82, followed by Fort Pierce at 6,297 with an increase of 55 and Stuart at 4,373, a rise of 10.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 4 to 794 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 70,802 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 68,478seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,551 with 10 more compared with 12 the day before. Martin decreased in data revision by 8 to 633, St. Lucie by 16 to 1,239, Indian River by 4 to at 584 and Okeechobee remained at 326.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-six percent of the deaths, 9,234, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 60. Palm Beach County is second at 904, with 3 more. Miami-Dade leads with 941.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 421,129 Monday, an increase of 1,915 and after a record 4,462 Jan. 12. Nine states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 22,126 at 5.5 percent. The rise one Monday ago, a federal holiday, was 1,404.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 210 to rise to 42,535 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 328 three days after state-record 764 deaths at 37,118. No. 3 Texas with rise of 72 at 34,394. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 21 at 20,972.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 49, No. 7 Pennsylvania 55 No. 8 Michigan 35 (two days), No. 9 Massachusetts 45, No. 10 Georgia 53.
Also with at least 50, No. 14 Tennessee 111. No. 18 Connecticut 92 (two days), No. 12 Ohio (57). Also No. 11 Arizona and No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 35 (three days).
Cases
Cases were 25,293,201 Monday with a rise of 151,112 after a record 298,031 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Monday, a federal holiday, was 142,549.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,136,158 with U.S.-high 27,007 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,246,845 (including probable) with 5,897, including 692 probable, after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1338,990 with 12,003 after record 19,942 Nov. 16. No. 5 Illinois 1,104,763 with 2,944 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Nineteen states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 18 Virginia 6,081, No. 34 Connecticut 5,817 (two days), No. 9 Arizona 5,321, No. 10 North Carolina 4,633, No. 7 Ohio 4,334, No. 8 Pennsylvania 39,34, No. 12 New Jersey 3,694, No. 6 Georgia 3,530, No. 16 Massachusetts 3,477, No. 14 Michigan 3,011 (two days).
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 19.6 percent of the 9,664 deaths, four days after a record 17,487 deaths and 20.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 98,695 at 4.8 percent. One Monday ago, the deaths were 9,459.
Cases: Increased by 451,092 after a record 842,873 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Monday ago, the cases were 485,985.
No. 2 Brazil: 631 deaths for a total of 217,712 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 28,364 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,844,577.
No. 3 India: 131 deaths, the lowest in eight months and compared with a national-record 1,283, to rise to 153,470 and in third place. Cases: 13,203 compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world, with 10,667,736. Deaths and cases have been steadily decreasing the past few weeks.
No. 4 Mexico: 659 deaths four days after record 1,803 for a total of 150,273 in fourth place. Cases: 8,521 four days after record 22,339.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,836 new deaths and 138,115 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 592, six days after record 1,610, as well as 22,195cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 420 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 8,561 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 445 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 4,240 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 456 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 19,290 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,738,690. No. 10 Spain 257 deaths after no data on the weekend with the record 996 and 38,682 case after record 44,357 Thursday.
No. 11 Germany reported 625 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 6,884 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 38 deaths and 2,419 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 98 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,309 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 144 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 19,238 and 5,628 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," no data since Friday and is at 11,005. Neighboring Norway 4 deaths to rise to 548, as well as 233 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death one week ago Thursday after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 47th behind Croatia with 4,635. China added 82 cases Tuesday.
South Korea: 11 deaths Tuesday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,371plus 454 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 74 deaths three days after record 108 for a total of 5,207, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 2,764 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
No. 14 South Africa: 243 deaths with the record 839 six days earlier and 4,551 cases.
Scripps Only Content 2021