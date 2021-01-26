United Way of Palm Beach County offers free income tax help

The United Way of Palm Beach County is once again offering free income tax preparation throughout the county for residents whose households made $66,000 or less last year.
Now in its 18th year, the service begins Feb. 1.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides taxpayers with quick refunds by filing electronically through the IRS.
IRS-certified volunteers can file taxes for residents in-person at one of 12 VITA sites across Palm Beach County or drop off and scan documents into a secure IRS platform for pickup later.
When visiting a VITA site, taxpayers need to bring the following documents:
- 2019 tax return
- Social Security cards
- Birthdates for all family members
- All W2 statements for 2020
- Forms 1099 and 1098
- Photo ID and a voided check
Joint returns require both spouses to attend the meeting.
Those who earned less than $50,954 may also be eligible for up to $6,660 in earned income tax credits.
The United Way said last year the program processed nearly 7,000 income tax returns for lower-income households.
