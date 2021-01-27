Deadline Wednesday to pick up Race for the Cure packets

Wednesday is the last day for participants to pick up their packets for this year's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
The race is going virtual this year due to the pandemic.
A packet pickup site was established inside the Gardens Mall on the second floor near Nordstrom. Packets can be picked up until 7 p.m.
Packets are available to breast cancer survivors, those living with metastatic breast cancer and other registrants who have raised $100 or more.
The virtual race kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with an opening ceremony beginning at 9 a.m.
