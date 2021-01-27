Former Apple executive is now with IRSC

He spent two decades working at Apple with some of the biggest visionaries in the tech world.
Now, Michael Hageloh is bringing that global knowledge to Indian River State College.
He was just appointed to the new post of VP of Strategic Initiatives, a position he says puts him at the crossroads of technology and education.
“Technology is just a tool. My job is to help you get to where you want to be on your individual journey with my tool," said Hageloh Tuesday.
Hageloh spent two decades at Apple, closing a billion dollars in sales, while working primarily with colleges around the country.
He wants to incorporate business world tools into student lives.
“Into entrepreneurship, since everybody has to be an entrepreneur these days. Entrepreneurship isn’t a thing, it’s a state of mind.
He's also bringing a mantra of his from Silicon Valley, to St. Lucie County.
“I always say this. It’s not what it is, it’s what could be.”
This new hire comes on the heels of other big news on campus. Last month, ground was broken on a new advanced workforce training complex. The school also received a 45-million dollar one time donation to the school from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest one time donation to the school in its 60 year history.
Hageloh says his role will be to also reach out to companies locally, to work with the college, and nationally, to talk about relocation.
"It comes down to high wage jobs. It comes down to our product in higher ed, which is the student.”
