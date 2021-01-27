How we can improve our news literacy

It is a tidal wave. Endless news cycles. Traditional news outlets. Online newsrooms. Truth. Post truth. Facts and alternative “facts”. Smartphones everywhere. Everyone with their own megaphone as close as the “send” button.
So, how do we sort through it all and arrive at something that we can call news literacy? It is a challenge and an opportunity. This is Scripps National News Literacy week and I sit down with three guests for perspective and guidance on how we — all of us — improve our news literacy.
Join me along with Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post Political Editor, Patrick Franklin, Pres. & CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, and Dr. Kevin Wagner, FAU Political Science Department Chairman.
The discussion happens on the WPTV Facebook page on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 7 p.m.
