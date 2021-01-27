LIVE: St. Lucie County detectives give update on Sneed Road death investigation

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
St. Lucie County investigators on Wednesday are providing an update to a mysterious case in which a woman's body was found badly decomposing on the side of the road more than two months ago.
The sheriff's office said a county work crew discovered the body along the 4800 block of Sneed Road, approximately 10 miles west of the Florida Turnpike entrance to Okeechobee Road, on Nov. 17.
On Monday, detectives held a news conference and asked for the public's help to identify the woman.
"It is not a homicide. It is ruled a suspicious death," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester. "The body was in a severe state of decomposition."
Chief Deputy Hester said the woman's body had likely been there for three to five days before it was discovered, and her cause of death is unknown.
In addition, toxicology tests showed no signs of an overdose, or that her death was alcohol-related.
Detectives said the woman was between the ages of 40 and 60 years old, approximately 5'5" to 5'7" with a thin build, weighing between 80 to 100 pounds, with partially gray and brown hair, along with several surgical implants and multiple tattoos.
Those tattoos included a small flower on her right forearm, a flower on the top of her right shoulder, and a Chinese symbol on her left upper arm.
Scripps Only Content 2021