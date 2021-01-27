Palm Beach County looking for artists to paint traffic control boxes

Artists will also find an opportunity for enrichment, exposure and some extra cash in their pocket. Up to 46 artists will be shortlisted based on their applications and will receive $250 to develop their concept art proposal. Based off of that, up to 23 artists will be chosen as finalists and awarded an additional $750 to complete their design. The pieces will be installed on up to 23 boxes in spring of 2022, and an exhibition will be presented in winter 2023.