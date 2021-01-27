Public workshop Wednesday for Ft. Pierce bridge replacement

January 27, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 2:35 PM

The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Wednesday evening on improving a bridge in Fort Pierce.

Officials are discussing their plans to replace the State Road A1A Causeway over the Intracoastal Waterway.

FDOT said the existing two-lane 2,100-foot long bridge was constructed in 1963 and is set to be replaced due to structural deficiencies.

The new bridge will have bicycle lanes and an 85-foot vertical clearance for boaters.

Crews expect to start the project in early 2022 and be completed in January 2026 at a cost of $79 million.

Wednesday's virtual event, which will include a brief presentation followed by a question and comment session, will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

