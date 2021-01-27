Publix vaccine appointments filled up fast Wednesday morning

At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the Publix website went live to book appointments for those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The appointments were filled by 7:10 a.m.
This was the first time appointments were available in Indian River and St. Lucie Counties.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that 11 Publix pharmacies in St. Lucie and eight in Indian River would begin offering appointments. That's in addition to seven in Martin County and 67 in Palm Beach County across our area.
Seniors have described frustration with the process, as many say they woke up early to log on to the website, only to wait and then be told all appointments are filled.
Publix says it is best not to refresh the page, and you will be alerted when appointments are available for booking.
The Palm Beach County Health Director also announced Tuesday that Publix would become the primary way for Palm Beach County residents to book vaccine appointments. As part of a pilot program with the state, she said new vaccine doses are being diverted to Publix pharmacies. That didn't sit well with several county commissioners.
Last week, DeSantis announced all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County will have the vaccine, as well as seven in Martin and two in Monroe counties. All of the vaccine appointments for those locations filled quickly.
To make an appointment at a Publix in Florida, click here.
