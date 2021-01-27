$5,000 reward offered in Keiser baseball player's death

West Palm Beach police are offering a $5,000 reward in the killing of a Keiser University baseball player last month.
Derek Becker, 21, was found shot to death Dec. 20 inside his home at the Azalea Village Apartments near the Keiser University campus.
Police are seeking information that will help identify the person responsible for the homicide.
Keiser Coach Brooke Fordyce said Becker, a native of Albany, New York, was a standout baseball player and an exceptional friend.
If you have any information in the case, contact Detective D. MacCarthy at 561-822-1666 or email DMacCarthy@wpb.org or call Detective A. Sam at 561-822-1675 or email ASam@wpb.org.
You can also remain anonymous and contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2021