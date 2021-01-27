St. Lucie County detectives identify woman found dead in November

After receiving numerous leads and tips over the past two days, St. Lucie County investigators on Wednesday identified a woman whose body was found badly decomposing on the side of the road more than two months ago.
The sheriff's office said a county work crew discovered the body of Maryann Zoon, 65, of Fort Pierce, along the 4800 block of Sneed Road, approximately 10 miles west of the Florida Turnpike entrance to Okeechobee Road, on Nov. 17.
"Now what we need help with is, we need to figure out what happened in her last days and final hours," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester. "Why was she there? Why was she on Sneed Road in a desolate area? And how did she actually die?"
Chief Deputy Hester said Zoon's death is not a homicide, but is considered suspicious.
According to detectives, Zoon's body had likely been there for three to five days before it was discovered, and her cause of death is unknown.
In addition, toxicology tests showed no signs of an overdose, or that her death was alcohol-related.
"The body was in a severe state of decomposition," Chief Deputy Hester said at a news conference earlier this week, in which investigators asked for the public's help to identify the woman.
Hester said that following Monday's news conference, the sheriff's office received "numerous tips" through social media and phone calls to detectives.
Zoon has no relatives in Florida and no children.
"No detail is too small, and I want to assure those watching who might know what happened to Maryann, that if she died in your presence, we need to know that," Hester said.
If you know have any information about Zoon, call the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-3230, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.
