State's deaths increase by 160; cases up 8,408 for fourth day in row below 10K

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 160, compared with 227 the day before as cases' increase remained under 10,000 for the fourth day in a row, 8,408, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Tuesday were a two-week low of 96,657 one day after 122,986 and foue days after a record 2195985. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 10.19 percent one day after 9.18 and four days after 6.57 percent, the lowest since 6.24 on Nov. 26 with a two-week high of 12.45 five days ago and a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 9.13 percent one day after 9.55, four days after 5.93, the lowest since 5.78 Dec. 13, with a two-week high of 11.0 five days earlier and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 12.79 percent one day after 11.565, four days after 8.37, the lowest since 8.1 on Nov. 26 with a two-week high of 15.84 five days earlier and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 327 days, the death toll has reached 25,833 for an average of 79 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 26,249, which rose by 9 to 416.
Florida was among 11 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Tuesday as fatalities in the U.S. passed 400,000 Jan. 19, taking 36 days to increase by 100,000. Cases surpassed 25 million Sunday, six days after going past 24 million. The first case was reported in Washington one year ago, Jan. 21.
Florida's deaths of residents surpassed 25,000 on Friday, taking six days from 24,000 and five days from 23,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
On Friday, deaths rose by 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Deaths rose by 142 last Wednesday.
Sunday's total of 129 was the lowest since 108 on Monday, Jan. 10, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
The rise of 217 one week ago Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. Before the increases this month, the last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 14 to 2,139 after 2 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 9 to 4,768 and Broward is third at 2,062 with 12 more.
St. Lucie remained at 478, Martin stayed at 236 and Indian River rose by 4 to 222. Okeechobee was still 57 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 39 deaths in South Florida of the 2107 state total, which is 14.1 6 percent, there are 9,962, which is 38.5 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,305, an average of 186 and 5.3 percent, compared with 1,182 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 78 over seven days for 3.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.5 percent with the world at 4.8 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,676,171, including 103,862 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Wednesday ago, Florida took 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 8,281, which is different than the 8,699 increase because of an update from previous days.
Tuesday's cases rose by 9,595 after Monday's 8,720 and Sunday's by 9,535. The last time there were three days in a row of increased cases under 10,000 was Dec. 13-15.
Last Wednesday's increase was 13,880.
Wednesday's increased cases were the least since 8,002 one Monday ago. The next day increased cases were 9,816, the last time they were under 5 digits until the more recently.
The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 17.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,552. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 367 one day after 527 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 653, St. Lucie 119, Martin 54, Indian River 68 and Okeechobee 10. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 364,123 and Broward is second at 168,650, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 75,160 for an average of 10,737 at 4.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 83,539 for an average of 11,934. The average since the first case, which was 332 days ago, is 5,023 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 20th at 51.5 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 98.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 158 on Dec. 30.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 353 compared with 456 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 6,667 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 119 in one day. Twenty-three days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,126.
Hillsborough County increased by 12 to 1,270, rising to fourth ahead of Pinellas, which increased by 6 to 1,269. Polk went up 11 to 953 in sixth, Orange by 11 to 913 in seventh, Duval stayed at 891 in eighth and Lee by 2 to 779 in ninth.
CASES
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 18,566,269 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 8.1 percent one day after 8.38, four days after a two-week low of 6.33 and five days after two-week high of 10.9. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 8.63 percent one day after 8.51, four days after a two-week low of 5.5 and a high of 13.56 five days ago.
St. Lucie's rate was 14.34 percent one day after 10.66, four days after a two-week low of 8.75 and two-week high of 16.25 two days ago. Martin's rate was 10.83 percent one day after 9.79, four days after a low a two-week low of 3.42 and a two-week high of 10.2 seven days ago. Indian River's rate was 8.94 percent one day 10.33 percent, a two-week high of 13.68 five days ago with 2.09 percent Jan. 13 on an unusually high 4,544 negative tests. Okeechobee's rate of 24.39 percent on 31 negative tests was one day after 13.18 on 112 negative tests with a two-week high of 27.27 on 88 negative tests five days ago and a low of 7.05 on 224 negative tests six days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which passed 2,165,000 deaths and passed 100.8 million cases Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 (+0.1) and Okeechobee 1.8.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,203, U.S. 1,321, world 279.3. New York, which represents 10.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,207 per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 37 deaths, with no change, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 139 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 8,215 people 85 and older, an increase of 48 in one day.
Infant to 4: 31,230 cases, an increase of 213, and 468 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. Ages 5-14: 94,612 cases, an increase of 694, with 429 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 2.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,170,006 of the 1,637,296 residents' cases in data through Tuesday. In that group, 1,543 have died with an increase of 2 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 13,85,511 cases. A total of 4,317 have died, with 16 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
Through Tuesday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 25,070 with an increase of 127. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 67 to 17,218. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 98 to 15,030. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,808 from 9,761. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,720 vs. 7,684.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 12,372 rising 87, followed by Fort Pierce at 6,333 with an increase of 36 and Stuart at 4,397, a rise of 24.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, climbed by 1 to 795 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 71,155 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 68,952 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,528 with 18 more compared with 10 the day before. Martin by 5 to 638, St. Lucie by 15 to 1,248, Indian River by 5 to 587 and Okeechobee by 6 to 332.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-six percent of the deaths, 9,273, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 39. Palm Beach County is second at 909, with 5 more. Miami-Dade leads with 941.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 425,216 Tuesday, an increase of 3,933 and after a record 4,462 Jan. 12. Twenty-one states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 23,444 at 5.8 percent. The rise one Tuesday ago was 2,769.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 182 to rise to 42,726 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 409 four days after state-record 764 deaths at 37,527. No. 3 Texas with rise of 307 at 34,701. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 133 at 21,105.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Pennsylvania 219, rising past Illinois 87, No. 8 Michigan 79, No. 9 Massachusetts 41, No. 10 Georgia 142.
Also with at least 50, No. 20 Alabama record 234 (some months old), No. 11 Arizona 209, No. 14 Tennessee record 192, No. 17 Missouri 133 (103 through records examination), No. 17 Virginia 93, No. 12 Ohio 88, No. 13 Indiana 80, No. 24 Mississippi 75, No. 18 Maryland 62, No. 30 Nevada 59, No. 15 North Carolina 56, No. 25 Wisconsin 54. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 19.
Cases
Cases were 25,439,570 Tuesday with a rise of 146,640 after a record 300,372 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Tuesday ago was 176,992.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,153,186 with 17,028 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 2,273,119 (including probable) with U.S.-high 25,464, including 3,651 probable), after record 29,310 of confirmed cases Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,350,054 with 11,064 after record 19,942 Nov. 16. No. 5 Illinois 1,108,430 with 3,667 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Eighteeen states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 6 Georgia 5,706, No. 9 Arizona 4,748, No. 18 Virginia 4,707, No. 8 Pennsylvania 4,628, No. 7 Ohio 4,262, No. 12 New Jersey 4,117, No. 10 North Carolina 3,978.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 25.5 percent of the 15,914 deaths, five days after a record 17,487 deaths and 20.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 100,362 at 4.9 percent. One Tuesday ago, the deaths were 14.818.
Cases: Increased by 534,534 after a record 842,873 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Tuesday ago, the cases were 595,232.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,206 deaths for a total of 218,918 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 63,626 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,936,590.
No. 3 India: 117 deaths, the lowest in eight months and compared with a national-record 1,283, to rise to 153,587 and in third place. Cases: 9,102 cases, also the least in eight months and compared with a record 97,859 in September, and is second in the world, with 10,676,838. Deaths and cases have been steadily decreasing the past few weeks.
No. 4 Mexico: 1,743 deaths five days after record 1,803 for a total of 152,016 in fourth place. Cases: 7,165 five days after record 22,339.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 6,516 new deaths and 168,135 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,601 to rise past six digits at 100,162, seven days after record 1,610, as well as 20,089 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 541 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 10,593 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 417 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 22,086 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 564 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 18,241 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,756,931. No. 10 Spain 591with the record 996 and 36,435 cases after record 44,357 Thursday.
No. 11 Germany reported 988 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 8,457 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 264 deaths and 4,604 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 79 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,420 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 165 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 19,403 and 4,011 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 33 deaths after no data since Friday and at 11,247. Neighboring Norway 2 deaths to rise to 550, as well as 279 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death Tuesday and another one week ago after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 47th behind Croatia with 4,636. China added 75 cases Wednesday.
South Korea: 7 deaths Wednesday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,378 plus 554 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 104 deaths four days after record 108 for a total of 5,311, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 3,853 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
No. 14 South Africa: 680 deaths with the record 839 sevendays earlier and 6,041 cases.
