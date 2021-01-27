SunFest cancels 2021 festival in West Palm Beach

SunFest has been canceled for a second straight year.
South Florida's largest waterfront music festival announced Wednesday it is not holding the 2021 event in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit also announced dates for 2022.
"While we knew that hosting a traditional SunFest would be challenging, we believed that the possible reward for our fans was worth the attempt," said Paul Jamieson, SunFest executive director. "We were driven by the idea that our fans needed something to look forward to."
"We have seen a growing uncertainty from artists about putting their fans into a large music festival setting. Unfortunately, this is the current state of the touring industry," Jamieson continued. "Given this feedback, we have determined that we cannot go forward for 2021. SunFest without enough notable musical artists simply is not SunFest, and we believe we owe our fans more than that."
Jameison said he shares everyone's disappointment but is looking forward to "seeing everyone on the waterfront again in 2022."
If you purchased a 2020 ticket they will be rolled over to 2022.
