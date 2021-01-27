Tesla hosting virtual job fair for Palm Beach County positions

Tesla Inc. is teaming up with Careersource to help bring more than a dozen new jobs to Palm Beach County.
The automotive tech company is hosting a virtual job fair today from 9 a.m. to noon.
A total of 18 positions are available and range from entry level to professional in the solar and automotive department.
They include solar panel installers, auto technicians, service supervisors, managers and advisers.
Most of the positions start at $16 per hour and come with benefits such as health insurance, leave time and company stock options.
"These are a lot of jobs that did not exist the year before, even before the pandemic. The fact that Palm
Beach County is trying to recover jobs that we have lost in Palm Beach County, it's also nice to have an additional company come in during this tough time to add more jobs," said Cody Melton, manager of programs for CareerSource Palm Beach County.
The jobs are located in West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens.
