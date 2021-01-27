Tornado hits Tallahassee; damages airport

A tornado touched down near Florida's capital city airport, causing damage and knocking out weather radar before moving east into residential neighborhoods.
The National Weather Service reports the tornado touched down late Wednesday morning.
Tallahassee International Airport was closed as officials assessed damage, but there were no reported injuries at the facility. The city said a few thousand customers were without power.
Airport officials tweeted just before 3 p.m. that both runways were back in service and the airport was fully operational.
There was also reported damage in the city's Southwood community, home to several state offices, as well as scattered neighborhoods south of downtown.
