West Palm Beach man arrested for molesting 8-year-old girl

A West Palm Beach man is facing a felony charge after police say he molested an 8-year-old girl.
The 9-year-old victim told a Child Protection Team investigator that when she was 8 years old, her mother's boyfriend, Anthony Pusey, 41, woke her up while she was asleep in her bed on May 15, 2020.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said Pusey asked her if she wanted to watch a movie and she said "ok."
The girl said she went and got into his bed while he made her a pizza.
According to the affidavit, Pusey returned to his room and laid in bed by her side to eat the pizza.
The victim said Pusey reached his hand under the bed sheets, inside her pants and underwear and touched her crotch.
The girl told investigators she was scared, screamed, and went back into her room where she told her sister what happened.
The girl's mother was in the hospital at the time of the incident. She was told what happened the morning she left the hospital.
She confronted Pusey that morning but he never admitted any wrongdoing.
He claims he apologized to the girl, but she said he did not. Pusey ultimately left the residence.
During a recorded phone call, the victim's mother told Pusey he needed to apologize to the girl.
Pusey told the victim's mother, "I got to deal with it every day, that shit eat me up, you feel me, I'm drinking, ya know, I'm doing extra shit just to keep me sane, just to live with that shit, you know what I'm sayin', that ain't me bro, I cry every fuckin' day, I don't eat right..." Pusey continued, "Never, that will never happen again, and and I... I... I'm still bothered by that, you know that's why I... I know, I have to change myself and like whatever I was doing, and I can't do that stuff around you kids."
Pusey told police he was intoxicated and smoking and had no recollection of what occurred. He said he would never touch the girl, but also said he did not believe she would lie about it.
Everard Anthony Pusey was arrested on Friday, January 22, 2021 and will be charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12.
Scripps Only Content 2021