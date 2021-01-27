West Palm Beach man arrested for molesting 8-year-old girl

Pusey told the victim's mother, "I got to deal with it every day, that shit eat me up, you feel me, I'm drinking, ya know, I'm doing extra shit just to keep me sane, just to live with that shit, you know what I'm sayin', that ain't me bro, I cry every fuckin' day, I don't eat right..." Pusey continued, "Never, that will never happen again, and and I... I... I'm still bothered by that, you know that's why I... I know, I have to change myself and like whatever I was doing, and I can't do that stuff around you kids."