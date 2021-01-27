West Palm Beach man charged for role in voter disinformation campaign

A prominent Twitter troll from 2016 whose accounts were suspended by the social media platform has been charged in federal court with knowingly spreading disinformation in the wake of the 2016 presidential election in an attempt to influence voters' behaviors, according to court records.
Douglass Mackey, aka Ricky Vaughn, made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in West Palm Beach on Wednesday morning. The complaint and affidavit in support of an arrest warrant was filed under seal in the Eastern District of New York. Mackey was a resident of New York at the time.
According to the complaint, Mackey and others conspired to injure, oppress threaten or intimidate people's right to vote, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 241.
"Specifically, in or about and between September 2016 and November 2016, Mackey, together with his co-conspirators, formulated, created and disseminated information over social media that claimed, among other things, that supporters of a presidential candidate from one of the two main political parties (the "Candidate" could and should vote for the candidate by posting a specific hashtag on Twitter or Facebook, or by texting the Candidate's first name to a specific telephone text code (the "Text Code"))," the complaint said.
The complaint accuses Mackey and others of conspiring "to design and distribute these messages with the intent that supporters of the candidate would believe the fraudulent information contained therein, attempt to cast their votes via social media or text message and, as a result, fail to cast their vote in the Election in a legally valid manner."
Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI agent who now practices law in Palm Beach County, told Contact 5 the case is a "first-of-its-kind."
"This is a very sophisticated attempt to obviously influence, not nescesarily propaganda, but actually influence someone's vote so that they think it was cast but was never actually legally cast," Kaplan told Contact 5 in a brief phone interview. "I have to tell you, it's pretty scary. ... You take this one type of scenario, and you wonder how many of the people they [law enforcement] can properly identify."
One of Mackey's Twitter handle's identified in the complaint, @Ricky_Vaughn99, was ranked in an analysis by the MIT Media Lab as the 107th most important influence in the then-upcoming 2016 election, above more widely known handles, including NBC News and Stephen Colbert, according to court records.
The Southern Poverty Law Center called @Ricky_Vaughn99 "one of the most prolific and longstanding Alt-Right personalities on Twitter," in a 2016 blog post.
The SPLC notes the handle had over 62,000 followers and 221,000 tweets at the time it was suspended by the social media platform.
It's unclear what occurred before the magistrate judge in Mackey's initial appearance. Contact 5 is actively working to gather more information about the outcome of the hearing.
Court records do not indicate any attorney representing Mackey at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
READ THE COMPLAINT HERE:
Scripps Only Content 2021