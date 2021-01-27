West Palm Beach offering reward for information about woman's murder

West Palm Beach police are looking for information about the murder of a woman on New Year’s Eve.
Ashley Michelle Curtiss was murdered at the intersection of 45th Street and I-95 on December 31, 2020 at 12:17 a.m.
West Palm Beach police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).
If you have information that would assist their investigation, contact the West Palm Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division and speak with Detective A. Branch at 561-822-1691.
You can remain anonymous and contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Crime Stoppers offers a reward up to $3,000.
