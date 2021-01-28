City of Fort Pierce hosting virtual job fair on Thursday

The city of Fort Pierce is holding its sixth annual job fair on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Business Services Consultant at CareerSource Research Coast Mary Murphy says there are advantages to having a virtual job fair.
"You are sitting at home on your computer. You can google that company that you want to learn more about before you actually talk to them," Murphy said.
Murphy says people looking for work can still register during the event if they want to participate. More than 80 employers are signed up and hundreds of people are already registered as job seekers. There are positions available across the Treasure Coast, but focused on the Fort Pierce area.
Employment opportunities will be available in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.
Murphy says this is the largest general job fair on the Treasure Coast with employers ranging from the manufacturing industry, to hospitality, construction and even the local hospitals to name a few.
Murphy advises to be dressed to impress and prepared to talk to potential employers. When you are logged into the job fair, you'll be able to go into a "booth" to chat with employers. The employer can also initiate a video call. Murphy suggests job seekers get all of the contact information for anyone they speak to, and have resumes ready.
Murphy says one of the best traits you can display is a desire to work, and show that you are reliable. She says if you've been out of work for a while because of the pandemic, don't let that deter you, but have a short, prepared explanation about your situation that doesn't go into too much personal detail.
"Florida is basically open for business and there are a lot of employers who are looking for people in particularly the manufacturing sector that have not been impacted. There are a lot of jobs where you can be socially distant and go to work and do your job and be productive," Murphy said. “Think about what you do as a job seeker, your transferable skills, look outside the box when you are looking for a job because you have skills that you may not be aware of.”
Veterans will be given priority and can receive early entry at 8:30 a.m.
