FAU announces 2021 football schedule

Florida Atlantic will host rival Florida International on the first weekend in October this year.
Conference USA on Wednesday announced its 2021 football schedule, which includes a return to the 12-game regular season that was reduced last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Owls open their second season under head coach Willie Taggart on Sept. 4 at Florida, their first visit to Gainesville since a 20-14 overtime loss in 2015.
FAU will play six home games this season, including four against C-USA opponents.
RELATED: More FAU headlines
The Owls open their slate of games at FAU Stadium against Georgia Southern, looking to avenge last season's 20-3 loss. They'll host Fordham the next weekend and travel to Air Force on the final Saturday in September before returning home for their conference opener against FIU.
2021 FAU Football Schedule
FAU has won four in a row against the Panthers in the annual "Shula Bowl" rivalry, including a 38-19 victory last year. The Oct. 2 meeting will be the earliest the rivalry has been played since 2016.
After trips to UAB and Charlotte, the Owls will be back at home Oct. 30 to face UTEP. They'll host Marshall on Nov. 6 before back-to-back road games at Old Dominion and Western Kentucky.
The Owls will conclude the regular season on the Saturday after Thanksgiving at home against Middle Tennessee.
Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
Scripps Only Content 2021