LIVE: DeSantis provides 2021 outlook

"Florida also led and continues to lead on protecting the livelihoods of our people," DeSantis said. "While so many other states kept locking people down, Florida lifted people up. We believe every job is essential. If you work in a restaurant, we have your back. If you are a hair stylist, we protect your right to earn a living, and if you are a parent, we ensure that your kids have the right to attend school in person. Lockdowns do not work. School closures have been disastrous. Yet even today, we see across our country businesses shuttered, lives ruined and schools closed. Indeed, in major parts of the country, students might not return to in-person instruction until the fall. Florida schools are open, every Floridian has a right to work, all businesses have a right to operate and Florida is better for it."