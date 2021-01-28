Port St. Lucie Mayor delivers State of the City Address

On Wednesday, Mayor Gregory Oravec delivered his State of the City address.
Topics included the coronavirus pandemic, as well as future projects such as the City Center and Southern Grove.
"Think of Southern Grove and think about how we're turning liability and potential into something special," said Mayor Oravec.
Oravec said the new area, nearly 1,200 acres in size, will bring thousands of jobs to the city.
"You see a lot of the health industry coming in," said Cesar Trujillo, realtor and resident of Port St. Lucie. "I like the progress."
The area spanning from Becker Road to the north side of Village Parkway will be made up of three districts - Town Center, BioHealth, and Workplace.
"People post their wish list of what they would like to see and it's everything from more restaurants to Trader Joe's," said Trujillo.
Oravec said on Wednesday that the timeline for Southern Grove to be complete will take years and that despite challenges, the future of the city is bright.
"It didn't magically go away when the calendar changed," said Mayor Oravec about the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think it's good because it brings us all a good quality of life, convenience, goods and services nearby," said Trujillo. "It's really like living in a small town on the edge of a small city."
