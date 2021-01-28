Should people start wearing 2 masks?

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The nation's top medical adviser suggested recently that wearing two masks is better than one.
"So if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday on NBC's "Today" show. "That's the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance has long been that cloth masks should have at least two layers.
WPTV's Ashleigh Walters speaks with Dr. Ramprasad Gopalan, an infectious disease specialist in South Florida, to answer your questions.
