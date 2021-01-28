South Florida Fair setting standard for operating during a pandemic

At the moment, the South Florida Fair is under a microscope.
"Absolutely it is all eyes in the industry are on this fair right now," Marla Calico said.
Calico is with the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. She's at the fair to observe how the South Florida Fair operates safely during a pandemic.
"We talk about how things have been spread out and distanced, moved outside. People want to know all of the details of this so they're watching," she said.
Calico says there are 1,100 fairs ranging from very small county fairs to the largest state fair, the "Great Minnesota Get Together."
She says because of COVID-19 the devastation to the industry is off the charts. During a non-COVID year, fairs are raking in the money.
"4.67 B, that's a capital B billion dollars of economic activity in the United States alone," she said.
When it comes to people walking through the turnstyle,
"The attendance of the top 90 fairs alone in 2018 was more than three times the combined attendance of all NFL games that were held that year," she said.
Folks walking the midway are coping with having to wear masks and constantly wash their hands.
"It's the new norm but it's not something we'll ever get used to," Lakisha Maxinbell said.
Calico says what the South Florida Fair is doing is creating a map for other fairs to follow.
"I've already had a state fair manager call me and say can you get a spec on the Coca-Cola stage shades because I need to do that at my fair," she said.
The fair typically doesn't release attendance numbers until it's over. But we're told they're happy with their numbers and the way folks have complied with their safety protocols.
