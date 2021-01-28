Why some prefer mules over horses

“They’re going to process everything. There’s kind of a joke among the equine world that when you go to hire a mule or when the mule wants to hire you it wants to see your résumé.” Evans says, “The mule is a little more analytical, like I said they think, they analyze so they’ll freeze. And that’s the reason a lot of people will say you know like the old term stubborn as a mule, right? But the stubbornness is just confused a little bit. People call it stubborn but they’re just thinking”