19-year-old man fatally shot in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old man Wednesday.
Officers said they responded to a suspicious incident in the 1900 block of Avenue E. just before 4 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Frandy Belzens of Fort Pierce, sitting in a vehicle shot to death.
Detectives said they are following up on leads and working to identify the shooter.
If you can help in the case, contact Detective Michael Dini in the office at 772-467-6867 or cellphone at 772-979-1404 and after hours at 772-467-6800.
Report an anonymous tip to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers online or calling 800-273-TIPS (8477)
Scripps Only Content 2021