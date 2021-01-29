Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County teens

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two Miami-Dade County teenagers.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the statewide alert for Jazmine Brown, 12, and Markevia Wright, 13, on Friday.
According to the FDLE, they were last seen Monday in the Homestead area.
Jazmine was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.
Markevia was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.
The FDLE said the girls may be in the company of a 16-year-old boy named Keon Kiser.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the children is asked to call the FDLE, Miami-Dade Police Department or 911.
