Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police said a 64-year-old man died after being struck by an SUV while riding a bike Thursday night.
The bicyclist was traveling east around 6:30 p.m. and hit by a vehicle traveling west on Germantown Road near Homewood Boulevard.
The victim, who police believe is homeless, later died at the hospital.
The driver of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee left the scene, but police later located the vehicle and talked with the driver.
Police said the driver told investigators he knew he had hit something but did not know it was a person.
Police are trying to locate and notify the bicyclist’s next of kin.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Investigator Bruce Dinan at 561-243-7800.
