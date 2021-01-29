Ed's Food & Deli hosting job fair on Friday

Job seekers in Palm Beach County will have another opportunity get back in the workforce on Friday.
Ed's Food & Deli is partnering with CareerSource Palm Beach County to host an in-person job fair in Palm Springs.
The event will be held at the restaurant's fourth location at 2791 Congress Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A total of 20 part-time and full-time positions are available and they range from entry level to experienced.
Full time employees will be offered benefits such as health insurance and paid time off.
The company is looking for cashiers, assistant managers, stockers, prep and line cooks, and bakers.
Scripps Only Content 2021