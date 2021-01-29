Elderly bicyclist critically injured in hit-run in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a male bicyclist in his 70s on Thursday night.
The unidentified man was transported as a trauma alert to a hospital in critical condition, Delray police said.
The crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Germantown Road near Homewood Boulevard.
Police are seeking the driver of a gray newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee that left the scene. The vehicle has driver’s side front-end damage.
Those with information are asked to call 561-243-7800
