Elderly bicyclist critically injured in hit-run in Delray Beach

January 28, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 9:31 PM

Delray Beach police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a male bicyclist in his 70s on Thursday night.

The unidentified man was transported as a trauma alert to a hospital in critical condition, Delray police said.

The crash occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Germantown Road near Homewood Boulevard.

Police are seeking the driver of a gray newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee that left the scene. The vehicle has driver’s side front-end damage.

Those with information are asked to call 561-243-7800

Scripps Only Content 2021