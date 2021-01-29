Facebook Live: The GameStop Craze

Confused about what's going on with GameStop? Financial expert Keith Singer JD, CFP® broke it down and took your questions on our Facebook Live.
Singer said what is happening is more than just investing, but they want to hit back at Wall Street.
"People are saying, 'I don’t care about the money. We're never selling. ... we're going to drive these short sellers out of business,'" Singer said.
Once the price of the stock goes up, he compares what is happening to a snowball effect
"The companies that are short-selling, they borrow the stock, now they have to buy it back and that makes the price go up more," Singer said. "It's like a rocket."
The company's stock is back to the races Friday, and the overall U.S. market is down again, as the saga that's captivated and confused Wall Street ramps up the drama.
GameStop shot up more than 70% in afternoon trading, clawing back most of its steep loss from the day before, after Robinhood said it will allow customers to start buying some of the stock again.
GameStop has been on a stupefying run this month and become the battleground where swarms of smaller investors see themselves making an epic stand against the financial elite. The S&P 500 was down 2.2%.
