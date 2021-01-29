Florida launches statewide registration system for COVID-19 vaccine

In an effort to streamline the difficult and painstaking process of getting an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Florida officially launched a statewide registration system on Friday.
Florida residents who are 65 and older, health care personnel with direct patient contact, long-term care facility residents and staff, and those deemed to be "extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers" can preregister for vaccine appointments by clicking here.
During the preregistration process, you'll fill out your contact information and select your county.
You'll be notified by phone call, text message, or email once an appointment is available in your area. Officials said appointments will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on when you register.
"Vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks in some counties," the Florida Department of Health said in a statement on Friday.
For residents who don't have Internet access, every county in Florida has a designated phone number for you to call and register.
You can find a list of each county's preregistration phone number by clicking here.
Earlier this month, Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees announced that only Florida residents will be allowed to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Sunshine State.
That means seasonal residents who don't list Florida as their primary residence, along with visitors from other states, are not eligible to receive their first dose of the vaccine in Florida.
