Man's body found in Sewall's Point waterway

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said a man's body was found Thursday night in the water in Sewall's Point.
Deputies recovered the body just after 5 p.m. in mangroves near 126 North Sewall's Point Road.
Investigators said it appears the victim may have been in the water for up to a week.
They are asking the public's help identifying the person.
The victim is a white man between the age of 30 and 60 years of age, approximately 5-foot-11 and weighs about 144 pounds.
He has a white, stubble beard and was wearing khaki knee-length pants, a gray long sleeve shirt with a white compression shirt underneath. The compression shirt has a blue-striped design.
Investigators said it appears that he was possibly a heavy smoker and may have suffered from symptoms of heart disease.
If you can help in the case, call Detective Drew Patterson at 772-220-7075 or Sgt. James Maltese at 772-260-3945.
