Palm Beach Co. School District names principal of the year

The School District of Palm Beach County handed out awards to two well-deserving educators Thursday evening.
Rachel Capitano, principal of Don Estridge High Tech Middle School, was named principal of the year.
Justin Arnone, assistant principal of Palm Beach Central High School, was named assistant principal of the year award.
Capitano helped open Don Estridge Middle School in 2004 as a language arts teacher.
"Everyone has talked about the challenge this year has been," Capitano said. "But you know what? We won't stop until our kids get exactly what they need, and that's what drives us every single day."
Arnone has been an assistant principal at Palm Beach Central High since 2017.
"This award is not about me," Arnone said. "It's about teams. It's about our stakeholders coming together in a time of need and giving our kids what they need to be successful. And not just in the face of a global pandemic, but every single day."
Capitano and Arnone will represent the county for the state's principal and assistant principal of the year.
