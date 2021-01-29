Palm Beach County not taking part in statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system

Palm Beach County's health department is not taking part yet in a new statewide COVID-19 vaccine appointment system that was announced earlier on Friday.
Florida residents who are 65 and older, health care personnel with direct patient contact, long-term care facility residents and staff, and those deemed to be "extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers" can register for vaccine appointments by clicking here.
However, the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said late Friday afternoon that "appointments are not available in Palm Beach County for those registering in this system."
Palm Beach County residents can still use the system to register, however, officials said you'll have to get vaccinated in another county.
"Our primary focus is completing our original chd50feedback emailed waitlist through the Health Care District of Palm Beach County," said Palm Beach County health director Dr. Alina Alonso in a statement. "We prefer that the public wait until we can give them actual appointments."
Alonso said earlier this week that on Feb. 5, the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County will no longer receive first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state.
Instead, Publix will be the primary distributor of the vaccine in Palm Beach County.
For the latest information about the COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, click here.
