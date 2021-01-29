Palm Beach County not taking part in statewide vaccine registration system

Just hours after a new statewide COVID-19 vaccine appointment system went online Friday, Palm Beach County says it's not taking part in the program.
At least, not yet.
Florida residents who are 65 and older, health care personnel with direct patient contact, long-term care facility residents and staff, and those deemed to be "extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by hospital providers" can register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments by clicking here.
However, the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said late Friday afternoon it's not opting into the program yet, adding that "appointments are not available in Palm Beach County for those registering in this system."
Palm Beach County residents can still use the system to register. However, officials said you'll have to get vaccinated in another county.
"We do not want to create another waitlist," said Palm Beach County health director Dr. Alina Alonso in a written statement. "Our primary focus is completing our original chd50feedback emailed waitlist through the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. We prefer that the public wait until we can give them actual appointments."
Alonso said earlier this week that on Feb. 5, the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County will no longer receive first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state.
Instead, Publix will be the primary distributor of the vaccine in Palm Beach County.
