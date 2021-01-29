Palm Beach Gardens asking for public to showcase their art

Palm Beach Gardens is looking for professional artists to exhibit their paintings and photography in the city’s public buildings.
The program, now in its 31st year, has showcased more than 500 artists since 1989.
The city is currently offering solo art exhibitions at four venues:
- Palm Beach Gardens City Hall Lobby
- Burns Road Community Center
- Sandhill Crane Golf Clubhouse
- the new Palm Beach Gardens Tennis & Pickleball Center
Each venue requires certain sizes and styles. All artworks must be professionally wired or gallery wrapped.
Click here to learn more or call Amy Stepper at 561.630.1116 or email astepper@pbgfl.com for more details.
