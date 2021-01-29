Plea deal forthcoming for Rod Stewart after Palm Beach scuffle

Attorneys are negotiating the terms of a plea deal for British rocker Rod Stewart stemming from a 2019 confrontation at a Palm Beach resort.
Mike Edmondson, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County state attorney's office, said Friday that the case has been reset until March while the defense is in negotiations with the state on the terms of the plea deal.
Stewart faces a simple battery charge after an altercation at The Breakers on Dec. 31, 2019.
According to a Palm Beach police report, Stewart punched a security guard after the children in his group were denied access to a private children's party. Police said Stewart later "apologized for his behavior."
Guy Fronstin, the attorney of record for Stewart, did not reply to an email seeking comment.
The 76-year-old singer is best known for such hits as "Maggie May" and "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy."
A hearing has been set for March 26, at which time the case will likely be resolved.
