Port St. Lucie businesses get boost by helping one another

A program in Port St. Lucie is helping businesses get a big boost by assisting one another.
In 2019, Connie Pridgen and her husband sold their pool business and moved to Georgia.
"It lasted 10 months and we knew we wanted to come home," Pridgen said.
But they had given up most of their old client base.
"I know how to grow this business," Pridgen said. "I reached out to the people I’ve known for 15 years that I’ve networked with."
On a recent Friday, Pridgen joined dozens of other small business owners in a country club dining hall in Port St. Lucie.
This was the regular meeting of the Opportunity Network of the Treasure Coast.
"Partners that help partners directly," said Mike Mulleady, who formed the group not long after the last economic crisis over a decade ago. "Most people that come into the room that will talk to people, will get connections so it keeps their business driving and happening."
Ideas are shared and shoutouts are given.
"They like each other. They respect each other. And as we tell them all through the process, if you get an opportunity to do something directly, don’t screw it up," Mulleady said.
For Pridgen, networking helped when they wanted to promote their poolside chemical delivery program and needed a new website.
"We’ve been steadily growing since," Pridgen said.
