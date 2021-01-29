Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments fill up quickly Friday morning

Thousands of people anxiously sat in front of their computers once again at 6 a.m. Friday morning to try to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Publix.
In the end, many were left disappointed.
Appointments in Palm Beach, Indian River, Martin, and St. Lucie counties were full by 7 a.m.
A Publix spokeswoman said about 38,000 appointments were for grabs across the state. However, they told WFLX that about 300,000 people tried to access the system earlier in the week on Wednesday, and they expected similar numbers on Friday as well.
The next window to make appointments at Publix will open on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 6 a.m.
Publix said it's not necessary to have multiple devices while trying to access the online registration system, but representatives do recommend you have the most up-to-date version of your web browser, and have your insurance information ready to go.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that 11 Publix pharmacies in St. Lucie and eight in Indian River would begin offering appointments. That's in addition to seven in Martin County and 67 in Palm Beach County.
Seniors have described frustration with the process, as many said they woke up early to log on to the website, only to wait and then be told all appointments were filled.
Publix said it's best not to refresh the page and that a person will be alerted when appointments are available for booking.
The Palm Beach County health director announced Tuesday that Publix would become the primary way for Palm Beach County residents to book vaccine appointments.
As part of a pilot program with the state, Dr. Alina Alonso said new vaccine doses are being diverted to Publix pharmacies, a move that didn't sit well with several county commissioners.
To make an appointment at a Publix pharmacy in Florida, click here.
