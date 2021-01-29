Publix vaccine appointments to open Friday morning

Thousands of people will be sitting in front of the computer once again at 6 a.m. Friday morning to try to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Publix.
Publix representatives say about 38,000 appointments will be up for grabs across the state, including in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties in our area. However, they tell us about 300,000 people were trying to access the system on Wednesday and they expect similar numbers this time around.
Publix says it is not necessary to have multiple devices trying to access the online registration system, but representatives do recommend you have the most up to date version of your web browser, and have your insurance information ready to go.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that 11 Publix pharmacies in St. Lucie and eight in Indian River would begin offering appointments. That's in addition to seven in Martin County and 67 in Palm Beach County.
Seniors have described frustration with the process, as many said they woke up early to log on to the website, only to wait and then be told all appointments are filled.
Publix said it is best not to refresh the page and that a person will be alerted when appointments are available for booking.
The Palm Beach County health director also announced Tuesday that Publix would become the primary way for Palm Beach County residents to book vaccine appointments. As part of a pilot program with the state, she said new vaccine doses are being diverted to Publix pharmacies. That didn't sit well with several county commissioners.
Last week, DeSantis announced all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County will have the vaccine, as well as seven in Martin and two in Monroe counties. All of the vaccine appointments for those locations filled quickly.
To make an appointment at a Publix in Florida, click here.
