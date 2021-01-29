South Florida Mini Fair enters final weekend

The South Florida Mini Fair is now in its home stretch and will end this Sunday.
This year's mini-fair opened two weeks ago with COVID-19 safety protocols in place and fewer attractions than the traditional South Florida Fair held annually.
"We won't know our final attendance numbers until they are audited, but from what we've seen, we are very pleased with the turnout," said Vicki Chouris, the fair's president and CEO. "Our community, which includes our guests and vendors, responded with appreciation and cooperated fully with our mandatory face-covering policy."
Fair officials say the mini fair paves the way for a safe, full-fledged South Florida Fair scheduled for May.
It will be the first time the South Florida Fair has been held in May in its 109-year history.
Those who purchased tickets for the mini fair in January will be able to receive a free admission ticket for select days during the May event.
Marla Calico, president and CEO of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, has been attending the mini fair and shared that "all eyes of the fair industry are focused on South Florida" to observe how they can safely hold their own fairs.
"I have been doing Facebook Live events during this mini fair to share tips with all of our fair members, which number more than 1,100 fairs in the U.S. and abroad," said Calico. "They will be able to take these tips to implement in their own fair planning."
The South Florida Mini Fair is being held entirely outdoors with features including live music entertainment, livestock competitions, food vendors, kiddie rides and a massive sand sculpture.
Fairgoers can also visit historical buildings and activities in Yesteryear Village.
Gates will be open at the fairgrounds for the following dates and times:
- Friday, Jan. 29: Gates open at 4 p.m.; Gates and rides close at 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 30: Gates open at 10 a.m.; Gates and rides close at 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 31: Gates open at 10 a.m. Gates and rides close at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends.
Admission is free for children 10 and under.
For more information, call 561-793-0333 or toll-free in Florida at 800-640-FAIR or visit the website.
